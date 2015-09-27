Khedira nears Juventus return

Juventus could welcome Sami Khedira back into the first team as the Germany international nears a full recovery following two months out with a thigh tear.

The Scudetto holders have endured a disappointing start to the new campaign, with Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Napoli leaving them languishing in 14th place in the Serie A standings.

A 2-1 win over Manchester City on matchday one of the Champions League provided a rare highlight, and they could have Khedira available for Wednesday's Group D meeting with Sevilla at Juventus Stadium.

The midfielder picked up the injury during a pre-season friendly with Marseille on August 1 and is yet to make a competitive appearance for the Turin giants.

On Sunday, Khedira returned to training alongside team-mates that did not travel for the meeting with Napoli.