Khedira nears Juventus return
Juventus have received a boost ahead of their Champions League clash with Sevilla as Sami Khedira has returned to training.
Juventus could welcome Sami Khedira back into the first team as the Germany international nears a full recovery following two months out with a thigh tear.
The Scudetto holders have endured a disappointing start to the new campaign, with Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Napoli leaving them languishing in 14th place in the Serie A standings.
A 2-1 win over Manchester City on matchday one of the Champions League provided a rare highlight, and they could have Khedira available for Wednesday's Group D meeting with Sevilla at Juventus Stadium.
The midfielder picked up the injury during a pre-season friendly with Marseille on August 1 and is yet to make a competitive appearance for the Turin giants.
On Sunday, Khedira returned to training alongside team-mates that did not travel for the meeting with Napoli.
