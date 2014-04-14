Khedira returns to Real Madrid training

The Germany international has been out of action since suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament during a friendly against Italy in November.

Khedira, who moved to the Bernabeu in 2010 from Stuttgart, handed Carlo Ancelotti a boost ahead of Real's run-in as he returned to group training on Monday.

While no timescale has been set on a potential return to first-team duties, Khedira's comeback will no doubt buoy a Real squad competing for a treble of the Liga, UEFA Champions League and Copa del Rey titles.

"The big news of the day is the return of Khedira to the group following his injury," read a statement on Real's official website.

"(It was) a session in which Carlo Ancelotti had nine footballers on the turf, including Marcelo and Sergio Ramos, who each trained individually."

While Real coach Ancelotti expects to welcome Ramos back into his side for Wednesday's Copa final against Barcelona, Marcelo remains a doubt and Cristiano Ronaldo missed Monday's training session with a thigh problem.

Alvaro Arbeloa, who picked up a knee injury in early March and Jese, who is out of action with knee ligament damage, were also absent.