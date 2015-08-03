Khedira ruled out for two months

Juventus have been dealt a blow with the news that Sami Khedira is to miss two months of action with a thigh tear.

The midfielder, who joined the Serie A champions on a free transfer from Real Madrid earlier in the off-season, was taken from the field on a stretcher after just 25 minutes of Saturday's 2-0 friendly defeat to Marseille.

Head coach Massimiliano Allegri initially confirmed that he will miss the Supercoppa Italiana contest against Lazio in China this weekend.

However, it has been confirmed that the Germany midfielder is now set for a longer lay-off.

A statement on Juve's website read: "Sami Khedira will be sidelined for approximately two months after medical examinations revealed a second-grade myotendinous tear of the rectus femoris muscle in his right thigh.

"The German midfielder sustained the injury during last Saturday's pre-season friendly against Olympique Marseille at the Stade Velodrome."

It marks further disappointment for Khedira, who suffered badly with knee and hamstring injuries last season.