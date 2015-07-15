Khedira: Serie A not inferior

Sami Khedira insists he has not taken a step down by joining Juventus from Real Madrid.

The Germany international completed his switch to Turin last month after falling out of favour at the Santiago Bernabeu.

And Khedira believes Serie A boasts as much quality as La Liga as he prepares to make his bow in the Italian top flight.

"I wanted a fresh challenge and Juventus gives me just that," he said. "They're on the same level as Real Madrid.

"It will be a real honour for me to play in this league. It's a tough championship and full of strong sides.

"I don't consider the Italian league to be inferior. It's a high-quality championship and tactically challenging.

"Juve have displayed their ability to compete with top European clubs. I'm here to reach another UEFA Champions League final."

Discussing his preparations for the new season, Khedira added: "I've been working with a personal trainer over the last two weeks of my holiday. I feel in good shape.

"I'm here to play but I know I have to earn my place in the starting XI. There's plenty of competition in midfield.

"I've played very little competitive football since March, so that's why I chose to work with a personal trainer."