Khune: We're going to Pretoria for a big battle

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune believes that if his side can win the individual battles against Mamelodi Sundowns they can come out victorious.

The Soweto giants will be hoping to bounce back after suffering a 2-1 defeat by Cape Town City at the FNB Stadium in the DStv Premiership on Wednesday.

Amakhosi will now travel to Pretoria on Sunday to face log-leaders Sundowns in a DStv Premiership clash at the Loftus Stadium as they look to get back on track aiming to finish within the top-eight places at the end of the season.

Khune, who is relishing the chance to face the defending champions, says they are working to eradicate and minimise the mistakes.

'I feel we can fix those errors and believe that I can play a part in doing so,' Khune told his club's official website.

'I think we can avoid conceding those silly goals, but it takes the whole team to stay focused and switched on throughout the 90 minutes. As a goalkeeper you have to lead from the back to the front. You just have to keep all the players on their toes and have to keep reminding them to stay switched on.'

Khune is set to make his 269th appearance in the league for Chiefs and believes his side have the quality to end Sundowns' unbeaten run.

'We know what to expect,' he confirmed. 'They are a very good side and play good football. We are also doing well, so it’s going to be a tough match. We just have to go to Loftus and give our all. We have to try and match Sundowns in all departments as individuals. If we can win our individual battles, we can come out victorious.

'We are going to Pretoria for a big battle. We are not going to make it easy for our opponents and are going to go there to defend the badge. It is important that we take the game to them and not allow them spaces, not allow them to take advantage of the fact that we lost our previous game against Cape Town City.'

He added: 'It’s very important we go in there knowing very well what is at stake.

'We are not in a good position at the moment and we are a big club and it has to show on the day that we want to get into the top eight. We need to start by collecting three points on Sunday against Sundowns. It’s important that we make our Kaizer Chiefs faithful proud of their players and their team.'

Mamelodi Sundowns against Kaizer Chiefs kicks off at 3pm on Sunday.