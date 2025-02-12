'Last time we faced Manchester City we had a really good strategy. It was like a chess game, waiting for them to make the move': Chelsea star Rytting Kaneryd on playing rivals four times in one month

Chelsea midfielder Johanna Rytting Kaneryd is relishing the challenge of playing Manchester City four times in one month.

The Blues face their rivals in two legs of the Women's Champions League quarter-final, the League Cup final and a Women's Super League game all in March.

Chelsea head into the barrage of fixtures with confidence after beating Manchester City at Stamford Bridge 2-0 earlier this season.

Cheslea star 'very confident coming into that period of time'

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd of Chelsea in action (Image credit: Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Rytting Kaneryd still isn't sure whether it's easier or harder to play a club multiple times over a short period: "I think we are asking ourselves that question," she exclusively tells FourFourTwo.

"I think it is the first time ever, for me at least, facing a team four times in a row. It is going to be interesting, it's going to be a challenge. In one way I am feeling very positive about it, I feel we have a really strong squad.

Johanna Rytting Kaneryd celebrating with Erin Cuthbert (Image credit: Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

"We have started the season really good. I am very confident coming into that period of time. You never know, maybe they need to change something, maybe we do. We will see after each game. I feel we are going into every game with the same mindset. It is going to be a hectic period of games every third day.

"It's about being smart, being prepared physically and mentally. Being tactically [ready]. Can't expect us to just go in and do high pressure and run around for 90 minutes, that is not going to be possible. It's a very good team we are playing against. It is about being smart and having patience."

The last time the two clubs played one another was in the WSL back in November where goals from Mayra Ramirez and Guro Reiten sealed a victory.

Rytting Kaneryd added on the result: "Last time we faced them we had a really good strategy. It was like a chess game, waiting for them to make the move and I feel we were confident in our low block. Then we put the pressure on and won the ball high up and we were ready for it. They will probably change something so we have to be prepared for everything."

Mayra Ramirez of Chelsea celebrates with teammate Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Image credit: Getty Images)

Chelsea are currently top of the WSL table, seven points clear of second-place Manchester United. They are yet to lose a game across all competitions and they have only dropped points against Leicester City in the WSL, drawing 1-1 in December.

Rytting Kaneryd says Chelsea are gunning for an invincible season.

"We have a really nice feeling and atmosphere," she adds. "We started the season well. During Christmas we were tired, we felt like we weren't at our best. We didn't play the same way as the start of the season so of course it was [good] we didn't lose any games. It is still annoying we drew the game against Leicester.

"We want to win every game, it has been very clear from the beginning so hopefully we can keep on doing that, with that being said it isn't going to be easy."

Rytting Kaneryd's form has aided Chelsea's good form this campaign. She has scored four goals and made two assists in the WSL and more often than not creates a chance with the ball at her feet.

"I know my role in this team," Rytting Kaneryd says. "I am a player who always strives for more so, even if I had a really good start to the season I know that people will try to stop my moves and make it hard. I know it is not going to be easy. Of course I am striving for more and I try to be better every day. I'm not happy, I am still learning and improving."