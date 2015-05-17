Ki to miss last two games after knee surgery

Swansea City midfielder Ki Sung-yueng is to miss the last two games of the Premier League season after undergoing knee surgery.

The procedure is said to have been minor and, with Swansea safely in the top half, the decision was made to take action now to allow the South Korean time to recover before pre-season.

Ki has become a regular member of the Swansea first team since returning from a season-long loan spell at Sunderland last term.

The 26-year-old has scored eight goals in 33 top-flight appearances during the current campaign.

Swansea City host Sunderland on Sunday before visiting Crystal Palace next weekend.