Kick It Out notifies police of 'racist tweets' to Toure

Manchester City midfielder Toure reactivated his Twitter account on Monday following his side's 1-0 victory over rivals Manchester United at the weekend.

The Ivorian posted: "Great to be back on Twitter after a good win yesterday. Now my focus is on the next game...Happy Monday everyone!!"

In a statement released on Tuesday, Kick It Out said that Toure received "racist messages" shortly after making his post, which were duly "brought to the attention" of the campaign group.

A spokesperson for Kick It Out commented: "We received complaints about two separate tweets of a racist nature aimed at Yaya Toure yesterday evening.

"We have informed the police via True Vision, the online reporting facility, and have also alerted Twitter.

"Yaya Toure has been back on Twitter for a matter of hours and he has already received abuse of an appalling nature.

"We are disturbed by the fact that someone can be treated this way. It makes footballers start to question why they should use these platforms.

"We are offering Yaya Toure our full support."