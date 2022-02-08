Kieran Freeman misses out again as Dundee United prepare to face Motherwell
By PA Staff published
Dundee United will again be without Kieran Freeman for the cinch Premiership meeting with Motherwell.
The full-back is set for a lay-off after suffering a muscle injury.
United also remain without Adrian Sporle and Charlie Mulgrew, – although the latter is expected to return to the squad soon.
Motherwell welcome back Liam Shaw after the on-loan Celtic midfielder had to sit out the visit of his parent club.
Mark O’Hara and Ricki Lamie are both back in training following injury lay-offs.
Both players have yet to play in 2022 and might have to wait for their comebacks.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.