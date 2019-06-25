Arsenal told how much it will cost them to sign key defensive target
By Greg Lea
Arsenal will have to spend over half of their summer transfer budget to capture Celtic's Kieran Tierney, write the Daily Telegraph.
Arsenal are on the lookout for a left-back and Unai Emery believes Tierney is the man to fill that role at the Emirates Stadium next season.
However, their first two bids for the Scotland international - both thought to be less than £19m - were rejected by Celtic.
The Bhoys are holding out for £25m, which would represent around 55% of Arsenal's alleged summer transfer budget.
Emery has only been giving £45m to spend following his side's failure to qualify for the Champions League.
And although Tierney's wage demands aren't like to be a problem, the Gunners still have work to do to agree a fee with Celtic.
