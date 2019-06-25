Tottenham set to lose defender to Serie A – report

Tottenham are prepared to sell Kieran Trippier to Serie A this summer, report the Daily Mirror.

Juventus and Napoli are both chasing the right-back, who endured a difficult season in 2018/19 after starring at last summer's World Cup.

Spurs are prepared to move the defender on as Mauricio Pochettino looks to generate funds that can be reinvested in the squad.

The north London club value Trippier at around £25m, with Napoli currently leading the race having already opened talks with Tottenham.

Juventus will look to make up ground on their domestic rivals if Manchester City follow through with their interest in Joao Cancelo.

Meanwhile, Pochettino may opt to use Serge Aurier and Kyle Walker-Peters as his two right-backs next term, rather than looking for a replacement in the market.

READ MORE

15 Premier League players who should definitely leave their clubs this summer

Help me – I don’t know how to love Newcastle United any more