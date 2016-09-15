Kiev handed 2018 Champions League final

UEFA has confirmed Kiev as the venue for the 2018 Champions League final.

The organisation's Executive Committee, under the chairmanship of newly-elected UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, voted on handing European football's showpiece event in 20 months' time to the NSK Olympiyskyi stadium in the Ukrainian capital.

The Lillekula stadium in Tallinn, Estonia will host the UEFA Super Cup on August 14, 2018. A decision regarding the Europa League final in 2018 has been delayed to a later date.

In other UEFA matters, wrapped up at its Extraordinary Congress in Athens, Theodore Theodoridis was confirmed as permanent general secretary to succeed Gianni Infantino who successfully ran for the FIFA presidency in February while a special award will be handed out to the fans of Iceland, Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland and Wales for their conduct at Euro 2016.

Ceferin said: "UEFA Euro 2016 was a celebration of football and this is thanks in large part to the passion and dedication of fans at all stadiums in France.

"UEFA wanted to reward some of the groups of supporters that were particularly enthusiastic and passionate during the tournament so congratulations to the national associations who are receiving this award."