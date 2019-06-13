Kilmarnock board ‘extremely impressed’ by new manager candidates

Kilmarnock fans could get news on their new boss early next week.

The Killie board have issued a detailed update to supporters on a range of topics including pre-season, stadium improvements, season tickets and Europa League draws, but information on their manager hunt was thin on the ground.

The statement read: “We’d like to thank supporters for their patience during the search for our new manager and we can assure you that the process is progressing smoothly.

“We’ve been extremely impressed by the calibre of the candidates we have spoken to and we hope to be in a position to update you further early next week.”

Steve Clarke left to take over as Scotland manager on May 21, just 24 hours after leading Killie to a third-place finish in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

Names attracting bets include David Moyes, Gary Holt, Simon Grayson and Gianluca Conte, the brother and long-time assistant of former Italy and Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.