Kilmarnock looking to sign George Oakley in time to face Livingston

Kilmarnock hope to tie up a deal for George Oakley in time for the former Hamilton striker to feature against Livingston on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old ex-Inverness striker left Accies for Pirin Blagoevgrad in the Bulgarian second tier last summer but is available on a free transfer.

Manager Alex Dyer said: “He has trained with us a couple of days, trained well, and we are looking for him to hopefully do a little deal with us.

“I want him to stay to the end of the season and he wants to stay as well, as far as I know, we have had a conversation.

“We needed another (striker) and if I can get another one again I will do. But it’s difficult at this time, as everyone knows, because you can’t see anyone and everyone wants you to take someone out of their academy who is not tried and tested. But we are still looking.

“But if no-one else comes in between now and the end of the window I will have to do with what I’ve got, and it’s good enough.”

Despite having money available for a new addition, Killie are not in a position to tie up a number of players who are out of contract beyond the summer.

The club is looking into borrowing money from the Scottish Government’s Covid recovery fund for sport.

“Between now and the summer, or the cut-off point of the league, we may speak to some and see what we can do,” Dyer said. “But everyone has to be patient.

“It is a risk because other clubs could come in and say ‘we want A, B, C of your squad’ and we know that. When that does happen we will decide to act then.

“But we don’t know where we are going to be. I always said at the start of this season the most important thing is to stay in this league because of the pandemic and last season finished the way it finished. That hasn’t changed, and once we are safe we can look forward.”

The likes of Stuart Findlay could be on the radar of other clubs.

“We offered Stuart a deal, we wanted to speak to him early on in the season and I have spoken to him since,” Dyer said.

“We know the risk someone could come in and take him but that’s just the way it is at a football club like Kilmarnock.

“We ain’t got bags and bags to offer a long-term contract at a certain amount of money that’s going to change his life. He has to go somewhere else maybe to do that.

“All we can say to him is you’re playing at Kilmarnock, you’re in the shop window all the time, so do the best you can and then everybody wins.

“We just can’t offer contracts when things could change in 24 months and the club is struggling and you still have to pay someone a fat load of money.

“I hope Stuart stays but you know there is always the risk of someone coming in for your better players.”

Meanwhile, Dyer will still be without Kirk Broadfoot for Wednesday’s game but Rory McKenzie could make the bench after injury. Calum Waters has undergone hernia surgery.