Kilmarnock sign defender Lewis Mayo on season-long loan from Rangers

By published

Scotland v Northern Ireland – Under 21 International Friendly – C&G Systems Stadium
(Image credit: Ian Rutherford)

Kilmarnock have signed Scotland Under-21s defender Lewis Mayo on a season-long loan from Rangers.

Mayo, 22, heads to Rugby Park following successful loan spells with Dunfermline and Partick Thistle, where he made 33 league appearances last season.

“I’m delighted to join Kilmarnock. It’s a really exciting opportunity and I’m looking forward to a big season for both me and Killie,” Mayo said on the club website.

Killie boss Derek McInnes hopes Mayo will continue to showcase his potential.

“Lewis started really well in his loan spell with Patrick last season and showed signs that he’s clearing improving,” McInnes said.

“We look forward to working closely with him to develop him and I’m sure he’ll help us in the challenges ahead.”

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

PA Staff