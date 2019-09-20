Kilmarnock’s El Makrini relishing first trip to Celtic Park

Kilmarnock midfielder Mohamed El Makrini is looking forward to adding Celtic Park to the long list of top grounds he has played at when Angelo Alessio’s men visit the champions on Sunday.

El Makrini joined Killie from Dutch side Roda JC in the summer and scored his first goal for the club in last weekend’s 2-0 victory over Hibernian.

The 32-year-old has also played for Den Bosch, SC Cambuur and Odense in a long career and has become used to coming up against big clubs in grand venues.

Dutchman El Makrini will visit Parkhead for the first time when Kilmarnock take on Celtic, and he insists Alessio’s side are in good shape after winning their last two matches.

He said: “It’s a great game for me. In my history I have played a lot of big games.

“In Denmark, obviously against FC Copenhagen and Brondby, and in Holland against Ajax, PSV and Feyenoord.

“These games are nice games to play. And we feel good, we have good results, so we go with a lot of confidence to Celtic.

“It’s a great stadium with a lot of fans so we will see how it goes. I like these games and I’m looking forward to it.

“Celtic and Rangers are big names in Holland. These are the games you want to play in.”

El Makrini was pleased to open his account for Killie against Hibs but was quick to praise the achievements of the team as a whole.

He added: “I scored my first goal at home, that’s a great feeling, of course. It was a good win, a good three points and we have also now four clean sheets in a row – that’s a really good team effort.

“So everyone was really happy. If the results are really good then in the dressing room also everyone is really happy.

“That’s a good thing and we need to keep on going, in training and in games.”