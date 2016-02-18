Kimmich is like Mascherano - Xabi Alonso

Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso feels Joshua Kimmich could emulate his former team-mate and Barcelona star Javier Mascherano by enjoying a successful career in defence.

Mascherano formed a brilliant central-midfield partnership with Alonso during their time together at Liverpool, but has played predominantly as a centre-back since moving to Camp Nou in 2010.

Kimmich has been deployed at the heart of Bayern's defence recently due to injuries to the likes of Jerome Boateng, Javi Martinez and Holger Badstuber.

And Alonso says the 21-year-old's adaption has reminded him of his illustrious former Anfield team-mate.

"I think Kimmich is a bit like Mascherano. They are similar type of players," the Spaniard said.

"He has been doing a great job in defence so far.

"Kimmich and David Alaba have been doing quite well at the back. They are doing very well and I think they should continue there for now.

"Could I play in defence as well? I have only been training in midfield."