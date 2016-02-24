Kimmich takes blame for Juventus comeback

Bayern Munich youngster Joshua Kimmich has admitted he should have done better for both of Juventus' goals as the Serie A champions fought back to record a 2-2 draw in Tuesday's Champions League encounter in Turin.

Goals from Thomas Muller and Arjen Robben saw the Bavarians go 2-0 up after 55 minutes of play, but Paulo Dybala and Stefano Sturaro netted in the final 30 minutes of the game to frustrate Pep Guardiola's men.

Kimmich's poor touch allowed Mario Mandzukic to set up Dybala, while he was beaten to the ball by Sturaro for the equaliser after a ball came in from the left.

The Germany Under-21 midfielder featured at centre-back due to the absence of Jerome Boateng and Javi Martinez.

"I always give my all, but unfortunately I made some mistakes," Kimmich told reporters. "I will just try to do better next time.

"Playing in midfield is different, but I knew I would play in defence. A mistake like that should never be happening.

"My team-mates all cheered me up after the game with positive words. This shows that we have great team spirit.

"I have only played five or six games as a centre-back, but I think it's good for me that we have a lot of possession. That keeps me out of aerial duels.

"I don't care in which position I play so long as I am in the team. All that matters to me is playing."

Bayern will be looking to book their ticket for the quarter-final in the second leg at the Allianz Arena on March 16.