Kimpembe signs new PSG deal

Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe has signed a new contract tying him to the club until June 2021.

The 21-year-old youth product made his PSG debut in October 2014, but only emerged as a regular this season - starting seven of his side's first 12 Ligue 1 matches.

Kimpembe was delighted to extend a deal that was previously due to expire in 2018 with the team that taught him what he knows about the game.

"Extending my contract with the club where I learned my trade brings me a lot of joy," he said to the club's official website after signing the deal on Monday.

"I have been here since I was really little, so this extension means a lot to me.

"It's a huge step forward for me, but it's only the beginning. I need to keep working hard to achieve my objectives.

"My ambitions for this season? Win titles, play as much as possible and experience some great moments with my team-mates, the club and the fans.

"It's thanks to the fans that we are where we are today. They do a lot for the club and for us. I want to repay that faith and the joy they bring us."

PSG are proud to announce Presnel Kimpembe's contract extension through June 2021 November 7, 2016

PSG's director of football Patrick Kluivert believes Kimpembe is in a privileged position to learn from some star-studded team-mates.

He said: "Each day, this young central defender will continue his development with us, alongside global superstars like Thiago Silva and Marquinhos.

"If he can make the most of playing alongside the great players in this team, he has an amazing career ahead of him."

Kimpembe was called up to France's senior squad for the first time last month, but is yet to win his first cap.