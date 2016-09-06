Kimpembe takes aim at Blanc

Paris Saint-Germain defender Presnel Kimpembe has suggested Laurent Blanc never really trusted the club's promising youngsters and is loving life under new coach Unai Emery.

Kimpembe, 21, made his senior debut under Blanc in 2014-15, but found regular first-team action hard to come by after his maiden appearance as he made just nine appearances in all competitions last term.

The centre-back has already featured four times this campaign following the arrival of Emery, though, and he is delighted with the change of coach.

"Blanc gave me a lot and he believed in me, but there's an entirely different philosophy with Emery," Kimpembe told L'Equipe.

"He is fair to the youngsters. If he has to shout at us, he shouts at us. If he has to encourage us, that's what he does. He is always positive.

"If he has to give youngsters a chance, he gives them a chance. There is much more dialogue. You feel valued under him, you feel that the coach supports you.

"When both Marquinhos and David Luiz are available, but the coach still picks you, it shows that he trusts you. I know that Thiago Silva will return and that Marquinhos is still there. They are undisputable starters. But competition for places only helps me grow.

"I always wanted to stay at PSG. The club respects me. It would be a dream to sign a renewal here, but we have to be on the same page. I don't want the club to offer me a new deal just to please me."