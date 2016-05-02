King delighted to crown Leicester rise with title

Leicester City were crowned champions of England on Monday, leaving Andy King stunned by his journey from League One midfielder to Premier League winner.

Wales international King was part of the Leicester side that secured promotion from the third tier in 2008-09 and was able celebrate reaching the pinnacle of the domestic game after Tottenham's 2-2 draw at Chelsea meant Claudio Ranieri's side could not be caught with two matches remaining.

"I thought I'd seen everything with this club, but I never thought I'd see this," King told BBC Sport.

"It's difficult to put into words. The players deserve it, the gaffer and the staff deserve it, and the fans deserve it. It's been an unbelievable season."

Leicester were in administration as recently as 2002 and King, who has one goal in 23 league appearances this term, reflected on a remarkable journey.

He added: "The story of where this team has come from to get to this point has been all over the world recently and I think the lads deserve great credit for the way they've taken it in their stride, stayed focused and kept delivering results – especially with a great side like Spurs chasing us so hard.

"We've been so consistent and just determined not to let the opportunity pass us by. We deserve this."