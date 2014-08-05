King eyes momentum as top flight return nears

Midfielder King was part of the side that finished top of the Championship last season, ensuring promotion to the top flight after a 10-year absence.

Nigel Pearson's men are among the favourites to drop back down to the second tier, although their form in the build-up to the new campaign has been impressive.

Leicester are yet to lose in five matches, with King playing the full 90 minutes in Monday's 2-0 win over League One MK Dons.

The 25-year-old is relishing the test of playing in the Premier League and is keen to head into the season opener with Everton a week on Saturday.

King told the Leicester's official website: "I'm massively excited. I've waited so long to have the chance to play in the Premier League with this club, so it's something I'm desperately looking forward to and I just want it to come around now.

"I'm really looking forward to it. I just want to try and play as much as possible during the season. It's something I've wanted since I was young so I'm just going to look forward to it now.

"You want to try and get the winning mentality coming through and get the results in pre-season so it builds confidence going into the season.

"If you go into the season having not won any games then confidence will be low. We've not lost yet so our confidence is high and we want to try to keep that going in the next couple of games as well."