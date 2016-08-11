King lauds Howe after penning new Bournemouth deal

Joshua King heaped praise on Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe after the forward committed his future to the Premier League club.

The 24-year-old penned a new four-year contract on Thursday and cited Howe as a key factor in his decision, with King now eyeing a 15-goal return in the 2016-17 season.

"I came here because of the gaffer and I've been with him here a year now. I just have a big belief in him and I know that he's the best manager with his staff to improve me as a football player," the Nowray international, who signed from Blackburn Rovers last year, told the Cherries' website.

"The gaffer is asking more of me than what has ever been asked of me by any manager, with how much running we do and the work ethic in every training session. That's just going to improve every player.

"We're a young squad, with a young manager and young staff. We're all just working for each other and that's the most important thing.

"This is where I want to be and this is where I want to develop. I now want to get 15 goals this season and I think I can do that.

"I think we can climb and try to aim for the top 10. We proved last season that we're good enough to stay in the league and now we need to move on and try to climb the table even higher and finish above where we were last season."

Howe's side, who finished 16th last time out, kick off the new campaign at home to Jose Mourinho's Manchester United on Sunday.