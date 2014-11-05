Kjaer: Origi has potential to be a Liverpool great

Liverpool completed a £10 million move for the forward in July before immediately loaning him back to the Ligue 1 club.

Origi has impressed in the French top flight this season and the 19-year-old, who featured for Belgium at the World Cup, has been backed to make an impact at Anfield.

Indeed, Kjaer described the Belgian as "the complete package" and feels he will reap the benefits of spending the campaign on loan at Lille.

"He could be a truly great player for Liverpool," the Denmark international said in quotes reported by The Mirror.

"He has got great potential and could become one of the best players in his position.

"Origi is one of the greatest talents I have ever played with in Italy, Germany or France. I have no doubt about his potential.

"He's still very young and it was a clever move to let him mature one more season with Lille, but he's got the complete package - physically, technically and great speed."

Origi, who has scored three goals in 10 league games this season, is likely to make his first appearance on Merseyside at Goodison Park and will be hoping to fire his side to qualification from Group H.

Both sides remain unbeaten following their 0-0 draw in France a fortnight ago. Everton are currently top with five points, with Lille sitting in third place having drawn their opening three fixtures.