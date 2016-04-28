Klaassen not interested in Napoli move

Ajax captain Davy Klaassen has made it clear he is not interested in a transfer to Napoli at the end of the season.

The Serie A outfit were keen to sign the Netherlands international during the January transfer window, only for Ajax to rule out an exit halfway through the season.

Recent reports suggest Napoli are ready to return for the attacking midfielder come June, but Klaassen prefers to stay at the Amsterdam ArenA.

"I definitely have no intention of joining Napoli," Klaassen told Ajax Life. "I want to stay at Ajax.

"Of course, you never know what will happen. I could fall out with the club or something like that. But that is very much unlikely to happen. I just mean that it is never 100 per cent certain that I will stay.

"But I do not plan to leave the club. I am a real Ajax man."

The 23-year-old came through the ranks of the Ajax youth academy and has made over 100 appearances in all competitions for the Eredivisie giants, winning three league titles in the process.

His contract runs until June 2019.