Klinsmann names experienced squad for Mexico play-off

Jurgen Klinsmann has opted for experience in his 23-man United States squad ahead of next week's Confederations Cup showdown against Mexico.

USA's roster was announced on Saturday, with 16 players - including veterans Clint Dempsey, Tim Howard, Michael Bradley and DaMarcus Beasley - from the 2014 World Cup given the nod for the winner-takes-all play-off in California on October 10.

The victor at Rose Bowl will seal a spot at the 2017 Confederations Cup in Russia.

"This roster is obviously full of experience," said Klinsmann. "This is about having a group of players who understand exactly now what this is all about.

"This is about momentum. This is about high energy. This is about representing my country. This is about belief and a high-level of aggressiveness in a one-off game to beat Mexico and to get to the Confederations Cup.

"It's a unique opportunity, and you have to embrace it and give everything you have."

USA and CONCACAF Gold Cup winners Mexico met in a friendly in April, the former triumphing 2-0.

Squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Brad Guzan (Aston Villa), Tim Howard (Everton), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake)

Defenders: Ventura Alvarado (Club America), DaMarcus Beasley (Houston Dynamo), Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City), Geoff Cameron (Stoke City), Brad Evans (Seattle Sounders FC), Fabian Johnson (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Michael Orozco (Club Tijuana), Tim Ream (Fulham), Jonathan Spector (Birmingham City)

Midfielders: Kyle Beckerman (Real Salt Lake), Alejandro Bedoya (Nantes), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Jermaine Jones (New England Revolution), Danny Williams (Reading), DeAndre Yedlin (Sunderland), Graham Zusi (Sporting KC)

Forwards: Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders FC), Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes), Gyasi Zardes (LA Galaxy)