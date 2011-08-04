Klinsmann names first squad as USA coach

The 22-man squad includes some young faces and familiar names, including Los Angeles Galaxy striker Landon Donovan, who has 46 goals in 146 appearances for his country.

Donovan will also be the only the only player on the roster who has experience with the new coach, having played for Klinsmann in 2009 at Bayern Munich during a loan spell.

Hannover 96 captain Steve Cherundolo returns after an injury forced him out of the recent CONCACAF Gold Cup final while Freddy Adu and 18-year-old Juan Agudelo earn spots on after making significant impression in the same tournament.

"One of the goals of the roster for this game and moving forward is to create competition at each position," Klinsmann said in a statement.

"There are many players who are established as well as many players who will get opportunities and we want there to be a healthy contest for spots on the roster."

The selection caps a hectic few days for Klinsmann, the former Germany World Cup winner and manager handed control of the national team on July 29 after Bob Bradley was sacked.

The August 10 friendly in Philadelphia renews the United States most heated soccer rivalry with the Americans still stinging from a loss to the Mexicans in the Gold Cup final.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Bill Hamid (D.C. United), Tim Howard (Everton)

Defenders: Carlos Bocanegra (Saint-Etienne), Edgar Castillo (Club America), Timmy Chandler (FC Nurnberg), Steve Cherundolo (Hannover 96), Clarence Goodson (Brondby), Michael Orozco Fiscal (San Luis), Heath Pearce (Chivas USA), Tim Ream (New York Red Bulls)

Midfielders: Kyle Beckerman (Real Salt Lake), Michael Bradley (Borussia Monchengladbach), Ricardo Clark (Eintracht Frankfurt), Maurice Edu (Rangers), Jermaine Jones (Schalke 04), Brek Shea (FC Dallas), Jose Torres (Pachuca)

Forwards: Freddy Adu (Benfica), Juan Agudelo (New York Red Bulls), DaMarcus Beasley (Puebla), Edson Buddle (FC Ingolstadt), Landon Donovan (Los Angeles Galaxy)