Klinsmann: US mentally equipped for World Cup

The 49-year-old said he believes his side can contend at the world's premier football competition.

The US have been drawn in a very tough group which also includes Klinsmann's home nation Germany, as well as Portugal and Ghana.

"It is the most exciting event you can play in your career, you know to play a World Cup and the World Cup in Brazil, you can't top it," Klinsmann said.

"You know that when you do the preparation phase which for us is pretty much a month in time period, there will be a lot of work waiting for you.

"It is all down to your mindset and your attitude, if you approach it with a positive attitude and just say, 'You know whatever it takes I will do that'."

When asked if he thought his side had the mental capacity to undertake a World Cup campaign, Klinsmann was in no doubt his men would be well-equipped for the tough battle.

"It is no problem at all but if you see it as too much workload then you might struggle but we are going to see that pretty fast," he said.

"I think our guys in general and the teams before my team always proved the American culture is a very positive culture and they are just hungry for it, embracing it and want to do well and show that they deserve to go to a World Cup.

"I don't see any problems from the mental side, if they get tired legs and a moment when they struggle a little bit so be it, it is no big deal but our camp will give us the foundation for Brazil."