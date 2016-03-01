Klopp already planning for next season

Jurgen Klopp is already planning for next season, but the Liverpool manager will not rush decisions regarding the future of his squad.

The German replaced Brendan Rodgers at Anfield in October and suffered defeat in his first major final as Manchester City won the League Cup after a penalty shootout defeat at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

In the Premier League, Liverpool are off the pace in the battle for a Champions League qualification berth and the likes of Christian Benteke, Alberto Moreno and goalkeeper Simon Mignolet have all been linked with a close-season exit.

And Klopp, who has already signed Marko Grujic and Joel Matip for next season, will thoroughly analyse what is required to get the team challenging at the top of the table.

"Yes, we are planning for next season. Clearly we plan for next season," he told a news conference as Liverpool prepare to play City again in the Premier League on Wednesday.

"There is nothing to say yet. It is not I can say that we are close to this decision or that decision. But we work the whole day and it is not just preparing for games.

"We don't have to be first or anything [in the transfer market], but in the end we have to plan for the future and that is what we are doing."

Klopp was pressed specifically on Mignolet, who signed a long-term contract extension in January but was at fault for Fernandinho's opener at Wembley.

Rumours persist Liverpool will bring in another goalkeeper to challenge the Belgian number one, but Klopp defended Mignolet's performances.

"I am told there is some speculation about him, I would lie if I would say that the goal … in the final was unholdable, but Simon knows it too. It's how it is.

"If a goalkeeper makes a mistake - I'm not sure if it was a mistake, but it was not perfect - so that's how it is [in] football players' lives, and especially a goalkeeper's life.

"On the other side I can say absolutely nothing negative about Simon Mignolet - he's a really good boy, big personality and since I've been here he has to handle a lot of pressure."

Klopp also stressed his desire to tie Jon Flanagan down to a new deal, with the full-back having recovered from a long-term knee injury.

"Flanno is our boy," he said. "We will do everything to come together and hopefully it is a positive solution to both sides.

"The Flanno situation, the best news is he is back. But after a long injury you have to be careful. That's not easy for Flanno, but really we have to do it."