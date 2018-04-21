Klopp applauds Ings' performance

Jurgen Klopp applauded the performance of Danny Ings after he scored his first Premier League goal since October 2015 in Liverpool's shock 2-2 draw at rock-bottom West Brom.

Ings has had terrible luck with injuries during his Liverpool career, with Saturday's game only his 12th league appearance for the club since joining from Burnley in July 2015.

But the 25-year-old produced a lively display at The Hawthorns, scoring the opening goal of the game and causing the West Brom defence plenty of problems, while he was also unlucky to not get a penalty.

Ings' display gave every indication that he could have been a solid option for Klopp over the last few years had it not been for his injury problems, and the German – who saw his side surrender a two-goal lead in the game – commended the striker's showing.

"It was always clear that when Danny is fit, healthy and can keep the intensity in training – which he has been doing now for a long time – he will score goals in the Premier League," Klopp told reporters.

The points are shared.April 21, 2018

"But we didn't have too many opportunities for him; that's not so nice, but on the other hand it's a normal life for a professional football player.

"It's really nice that he could do that. He was a real threat. The second chance was really big and I'm sure he would have scored in another situation.

"Then being involved in the penalty situation. It was a very nice game for him, for sure, but a very hard one as well. He was constantly a threat, that's good and I'm happy about that."