Klopp arrival similar to Suarez - Molby

Former Liverpool midfielder Jan Molby compared the excitement surrounding Jurgen Klopp's appointment to the signing of Luis Suarez.

Klopp has replaced Brendan Rodgers at the helm and will be in charge for the first time when Liverpool visit Tottenham on Saturday.

Suarez arrived at the club in January 2011, almost leading them to a first league title since 1990 before his departure to Barcelona last year.

Molby, a three-time league winner with the club, said the arrival of Klopp was a sign Liverpool could still attract the best.

"If you're a Liverpool fan, he brings the feeling that the club can still get a special manager," he wrote for the Liverpool Echo.

"It's that same sort of excitement that we had with Luis Suarez, that the club could still attract a special player.

"As much as the history of the football club can sometimes be a burden I also believe that in this instance it very much helped.

"There's a lot of emotion involved with Liverpool and I think that's what has drawn Klopp towards the club.

"Klopp has now brought all of his main backroom staff that he had at [Borussia] Dortmund and that's something that we shouldn't underestimate.

"Managers do like to work with their own people and he'll feel pretty much at home now."