Klopp calls for 'angry' Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp urged his team to stay "angry" in their push for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

A 3-0 win over Manchester City at Anfield on Wednesday saw the German's men close to within six points of fourth place, occupied by Manuel Pellegrini's side – who have a game in hand.

Klopp said there was plenty of reason Liverpool needed a response against Crystal Palace on Sunday, having lost to Alan Pardew's men in November.

"Angriness in a sport is good. We need to stay angry. Against Crystal Palace, there is a reason to strike back," he said.

"We should not have lost that game at home but we lost it. That’s how it is.

"If you think about some of the other games we have had, if we had three points then we would be talking differently. We would be talking about being around Manchester City or something like this."

Despite the six-point gap to City, Liverpool sit eighth in the table – leaving them relying on others to make the top four.

Klopp said his team needed to focus on themselves and wait for others to slip up.

"I don't know whether I believe we can make top four, but I've thought about bigger wonders in life than this," he said.

"We can only go in the top four, at this moment, if the others makes mistake. We have to do everything right and they have to make mistakes.

"You can say it doesn't look like we can make it, but they have already made some mistakes.

"That is how it is, sometimes things do happen — teams do make mistakes.

"We have to take points consistently and we can watch the table, and if something happens then we can judge if we can make it."