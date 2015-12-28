Klopp calls for consistency ahead of Sunderland clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has called for consistency from his players as they prepare to travel to face Sunderland in the Premier League on Wednesday.

A crucial 1-0 win over surprise leaders Leicester City at Anfield on Saturday was only the Reds' fourth victory in 10 league matches since the former Borussia Dortmund boss replaced Brendan Rodgers.

Klopp now wants to put together a run of results, but urged his players not to take struggling Sunderland – who are second from bottom on the back of four consecutive defeats – lightly.

"There is no doubt about the quality of the players, the character," he said.

"What we have to create is a stable level of performance. After Watford it was clear what we had to do.

"We had these problems against Palace, West Brom, Watford and not against Leicester, because we reacted and we were really satisfied.

"We want to win at Sunderland. That is the only reason why we travel there. We have no doubt as to the mentality of the team. Nobody in the team thinks 'it is only Sunderland'.

"We want to develop and get more points in these very important moments in the league. We can't change problems in just one game, but we reacted well against Leicester. We don't want to go to Sunderland to show how to play football, we just want to win."

Klopp believes he knows what his team will be up against when they take on Sam Allardyce's men at the Stadium of Light.

He continued: "We have to go to Sunderland and be concentrated from the first second, like we were against Leicester.

"I think second balls will be a big thing to think about for Sunderland.

"They will go back to their roots – we know what is waiting for us."

Klopp confirmed that James Milner (calf) was still a week away from a first-team return and there was no update on the scan results for Divock Origi (hamstring), although Jordon Ibe is back in training after an illness.