Klopp can manage anywhere, says Rosler

Jurgen Klopp has the ability to coach in the Premier League or anywhere else in the world, Uwe Rosler feels.

Klopp will bring his time as Borussia Dortmund boss to an end at the close of this season following a seven-year spell in which he has led the club to two Bundesliga titles and the 2013 UEFA Champions League final, as well as DFB-Pokal and DFL-Supercup glory.

The German has been widely linked with a move to the Premier League, with Liverpool rumoured to be interested in his services after a disappointing campaign under Brendan Rodgers.

And Klopp's compatriot Rosler, who is keen to return to management after leaving Wigan Athletic last November, believes the 47-year-old will be a success wherever he ends up.

"I'm a fan of Jurgen Klopp - I met him in January in La Manga at their [Dortmund's] mid-season training camp and it's very interesting the way he is training, the way he conducts himself, the way he manages his players," Rosler told Perform at the Sporting Directors' Summit at the Etihad Stadium.

"He's a very emotional man and he never tries to hide his emotions and I think his positivity goes out to his players and they've been very successful.

"Obviously he's been at the club for many years and there comes a point where he probably felt that the club needs a new approach.

"He's a fantastic manager and has done fantastic things at Borussia Dortmund - the club were not at the top of the Bundesliga [when he took over] and he won titles and got to the Champions League final. He will always be a legend in Dortmund."

When asked if Klopp had given any indication that he might opt to leave in January, Rosler replied: "No, definitely not. Obviously they are in a different situation this season to previous years, but he had that optimism that he always has that he could turn it around and that's what he did in the second half of the season.

"So when I found out he would leave it was a big surprise for me.

"He's very successful. A manager like him - he can coach anywhere."