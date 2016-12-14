Klopp concerned about depth as he seeks improvement before January

Jurgen Klopp is worried about Liverpool's lack of depth but the January transfer window is the furthest thing from his mind as he looks to get the club's Premier League bid back on track.

Liverpool will not be able to call upon the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Daniel Sturridge, Emre Can and Danny Ings for Wednesday's trip to Middlesbrough with Klopp and Co. without a win in two matches.

Last week's 2-2 draw at home to West Ham, following the 4-3 loss to Bournemouth, has left Liverpool six points adrift of leaders Chelsea.

While the scenario is not ideal as Klopp decides whether to turn to youth, the German is not thinking about transfer targets.

"It's far away from being the perfect situation," said Klopp.

"Emre is out for this game, for example. If Emre was back then we would have one position to change, with an experienced player. I love our young players. They are brilliant, but West Ham was not a game to bring them in.

"We believe in them, of course, and we will use them for sure. It's not perfect but what can I talk about? We cannot change it in this moment, because you will start asking about what I will do in the transfer window.

"We have to sort it out now, players will come back, we will see how another one develops and take our decisions. We take what we get.

"The difference is, if you want, that we have had our [injury] problems already. Other teams will get them because no one will go through without problems."