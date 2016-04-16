Klopp considers Howe the Premier League's most exciting manager

AFC Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is the most exciting coach in the Premier League, according to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

Howe has steered Bournemouth from League Two to the top flight across two spells in charge, with safety in their maiden Premier League season also secured.

The 38-year-old's work has impressed Klopp, who takes Liverpool to the Vitality Stadium on Sunday, with the Cherries' adaptability drawing particular praise from the German.

"For me, he's the most exciting manager in the league. He's still young, It's really impressive," said the Liverpool boss.

"They are really strong. I didn't know too much about them before I came to England. I heard about their promotion and style of play, but then they got injuries and had to change their style.

"I like the way they handled the situation. They knew it was difficult but they stuck together in a really special way, found solutions and got back to their style of play. "

Following a dramatic stoppage-time victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League on Thursday, Klopp believes the freshness of Bournemouth's players will provide them with an advantage.

"We have to make changes for sure. The advantage of Bournemouth is that they have had a lot less games than we have. We have to ignore this, and find the solution and the plan," he said.

Liverpool had to battle back from 3-1 down in the second half to defeat Dortmund and book a place in the continental semi-finals.

Klopp is confident they can return to their previous heights and claim trophies on the European stage, though he would not suggest it would be this season.

"Yes, we can reach those heights again. I just don't know when. You must believe things like this are possible," he added.

"It's not about dreaming of the final. How can we do that? We haven't played one minute of the semi-final yet.

"Of course it was wonderful. Games like that influence everything. Success is always good, especially when it is deserved, and it was deserved.

"You can read these things in a book, but to be involved in something like this is a big thing. Most players are not involved in this kind of drama - in a positive way.

"I have not had many games like this, but being involved in these games is a big benefit and you can use it."