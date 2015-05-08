Klopp could return to Dortmund, says Zorc

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has refused to rule out the prospect of Jurgen Klopp one day returning to the club.

Klopp will leave his post as Dortmund boss at the end of the season following a seven-year spell that has seen him guide the club to two Bundesliga titles, a DFB-Pokal and the UEFA Champions League final in 2013.

He will attempt to end his reign with one final piece of silverware as Dortmund take on Wolfsburg in the Pokal final at the end of the month before Thomas Tuchel takes over.

And when asked if Klopp could potentially return to the Signal Iduna Park dugout one day, Zorc replied: "Why not?"

"Maybe not in the immediate future, but Jurgen's still a pretty young coach so why shouldn't he come back to Dortmund? There's nothing to say he won't."