Klopp defends Mignolet amid Ter Stegen rumours

Simon Mignolet remains Jurgen Klopp's first-choice goalkeeper, after the Liverpool manager shrugged off reports linking Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Jack Butland with a move to Anfield.

The Belgium international has received his fair share of criticism and made a baffling mistake in last week's Europa League win over Bordeaux, holding the ball for over 20 seconds to give away a free-kick, which was promptly fired past him.



Nevertheless, Klopp has given Mignolet his backing, even if he could play back-up goalkeeper Adam Bogdan in Wednesday's League Cup encounter with Southampton.

"I am absolutely satisfied with our goalkeeper situation," Klopp said at a news conference.

"Sorry to kill your stories about Ter Stegen or Butland, but we have enough high-quality goalkeepers. Mignolet is smarter than he has ever been. He is still young enough to develop and to further improve.

"He was not in the easiest situation before I came here, but I have no reason to criticise him. Everyone is looking for a second Manuel Neuer, but Simon is in a good way.

"Will he play against Southampton? It could be that Bogdan plays."

Liverpool have won six out of their last seven games in all competitions, but Klopp is not getting carried away just yet.

"You cannot compare the games, they're completely different stories," he added. "We have to take confidence from the last result, but also be prepared for different problems.

"In our situation, we have to train to react faster to things that happen in the game, to switch quickly. Our biggest skills are speed and discipline for defending."