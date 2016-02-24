Klopp demands full focus on Augsburg ahead of Wembley trip

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool do not have one eye on Sunday's League Cup final and are fully focused on beating Augsburg.

Liverpool host the Bundesliga outfit in the Europa League round-of-32 second leg on Thursday, just three days before taking on Manchester City at Wembley.

But last week's 0-0 draw in Germany left the Augsburg tie finely poised, and Klopp has no intention of allowing his players to be distracted by the prospect of winning Liverpool's first trophy in four years.

"It's pretty easy. If you think about second step before first step you will fall down," Klopp said at Wednesday's media conference.

"We have to be fully concentrated on this game.

"We take every game 100 per cent. We have a final coming up, but that's not tomorrow. Tomorrow's game is exciting and important.

"We have to focus on getting through to the next round. We have to learn from last week - in this competition we have big aims.

"We want to assert ourselves and play our game. Augsburg aren't just a counter-attacking team. We are aware of their quality."

Daniel Sturridge and Philippe Coutinho have only recently returned from injury, leading to suggestions Klopp may rest his star duo against Augsburg with a view to them being fresh for Wembley.

But the German responded: "Games for players who didn't play for a long time - like Phil and Daniel - are very important for rhythm."

Klopp also confirmed he will be without Adam Lallana (calf), Joe Allen (hamstring) and Dejan Lovren (illness) against Augsburg.