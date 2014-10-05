Klopp expecting triple injury boost soon

Dortmund have endured a difficult spell in the Bundesliga with the club failing to win in their last four league matches, including Saturday's meek 1-0 defeat to Hamburg.

Part of Dortmund's problems this campaign have been due to a lengthy injury list

However, three key players are set to step up training during the break for the next round of international matches.

Ilkay Gundogan is one of those trio, the midfielder has not played a competitive match in over 12 months due to a back injury, while Marco Reus (ankle) and Henrikh Mkhitaryan (foot) are also on the comeback trail.

"He [Gundogan] will be available after the international break as a squad member," Klopp said. "Reus will return to normal training promptly.

"Mkhitaryan will hopefully be able to work normally in the next three, four, five days."

However, Klopp also revealed that Jakub Blaszczykowski, Oliver Kirch (both muscle) and Nuri Sahin (knee) are not yet to be considered for selection.

"He [Blaszczykowski] does everything without the ball with no problems," he added. "But he still has to wait a little while.

On Kirch and Sahin, he added: "Both will take the longest time of all to recover."