Klopp expects 'close contact' with Gerrard

Jurgen Klopp is expecting to have "close contact" with Steven Gerrard during the new Premier League season after the Liverpool legend started work in his new role at the club.

Former Liverpool and England captain Gerrard has been appointed as the club's new Under-18 coach, the midfielder having first returned to Anfield last season in a general off-the-field role.

And Klopp - who handed a new long-term deal to teenager Trent Alexander-Arnold last week - believes Gerrard will thrive in his new position.

"I can imagine how excited he is," Klopp told the Liverpool website. "It's a wonderful job to work with these skilled boys and to do the things you think are right for them, bring in new experience and learn a lot of things at the same time.

"It's a wonderful job for Stevie. We'll be in close contact." Jürgen on what lies ahead for Gerrard: July 11, 2017

"It will be a fantastic time for him. Of course we'll have a close relationship with him and the Under-23s, we always had it.

"It's very important for us because that's our next generation and we want to help them as much as we can. Of course we'll be in close contact."