Klopp frustrated by Sturridge setbacks

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge remains some way off a return to fitness, as the England international struggles for consistency on his road to recovery.

Sturridge has managed just six appearances for Liverpool this season, with his Anfield career having been plagued by hamstring and thigh injuries since arriving from Chelsea in 2013.

The 26-year-old offered Klopp a glimpse of his quality with a brace during Liverpool's 6-1 League Cup hammering of Southampton in December but Sturridge will miss the FA Cup visit of West Ham this weekend and Tuesday's Premier League trip to Leicester City.

"[There is] no news. He's still working. Sometimes it's better, sometimes it's worse," Klopp told reporters.

"Daniel is still working. He needs consistency in sessions and that's what we try to do.

"But something isn't right if you are injured that often. Everyone here in this room knows Daniel better than me. There's no doubt about his quality. We have to work together on his fitness.

"He cannot play tomorrow and for sure he can't play against Leicester."

Liverpool have been linked with the likes of Alex Teixeira and Joel Matip in recent weeks as Klopp continues to deal with a lengthy injury list during the first months of his maiden season at the club.

The League Cup finalists continue their FA Cup campaign on Saturday, with Klopp relaxed over possible new arrivals.

"We are always busy, we always check the possibilities. If something happens, we will see," he added.

"You have to wait, like I have to wait. I have no problem with this. I'm fine with the squad, it was never a problem - it's all about injuries and the number of games.

"It doesn't fit too well. That's the reason we thought about a few things but only if it makes sense to us.

"You say get a bigger squad. But you can't buy as then injured players come back."