Klopp: Germany job 'very attractive proposition'

Joachim Low is currently in the national team hot seat and preparing to take his side to Brazil for the 2014 FIFA World Cup, while Klopp's Borussia Dortmund sit third in the Bundesliga.

While revealing an interest in leading Germany at some point in his career, Klopp insisted any move into international coaching was a long way off.

"Not yet, but obviously it’s basically a very attractive proposition," he is quoted as saying by FIFA.com. "I’m very happy living in Germany, I think it’s a fantastic country and the people are pretty cool.

"If they were enthusiastic about me taking on the national team at some point I’d obviously think it over, although quite a lot of things would have to come together for that to happen.

"But joking aside we have a fantastic national coach and I have a terrific job with Borussia Dortmund, so everything’s fine."

Germany line up in Group G alongside Portugal, Ghana and the United States in Brazil, while Dortmund visit Zenit in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.