Klopp hails Moreno for best Liverpool display

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp lauded Alberto Moreno for his best performance for the club since the German took over at the helm.

Moreno opened the scoring with a long-range effort as his side crushed Stoke City 4-1 in the Premier League on Sunday.

Klopp applauded the full-back for his performance, saying his goal set up his display at Anfield.

"I would say Alberto had his strongest performance since I've been here," said Klopp, who took over from Brendan Rodgers in October.

"The goal gave him confidence, but he was concentrated, good in defence, very good in our build-up and changed positions, played in the half-space and so that was good."

Klopp was, unsurprisingly, thrilled with his side's display, as Divock Origi scored a second-half brace to add to goals from Moreno and Daniel Sturridge.

With Kevin Stewart and Sheyi Ojo given rare starts, Klopp was delighted by his team's execution.

"To be honest, the whole game was good against a really difficult side to play. For the second time, they changed their style of play against us," he said.

"When we played the [League Cup] semi-final at Stoke, the first half they played football. We had a few good pressing moments and in the second half they changed it.

"Then when they came here, it was a long-ball festival.

"Today with the wind and Peter Crouch, it was really difficult, but the big experience of Kolo [Toure] and Martin [Skrtel] ruled it in the end.

"They had big passion and good positioning in their defending.

"What we did with the ball in our build-up was really good for a side that had never played together before – it was brilliant, to be honest."