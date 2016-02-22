Klopp has brought back hunger and desire at Liverpool - Clyne

Liverpool defender Nathaniel Clyne believes Jurgen Klopp has reestablished a "hunger and desire" at Anfield.

Clyne will line up in his first major final when Liverpool face Manchester City in the League Cup decider on Sunday.

It will be an opportunity for Klopp to win his first piece of silverware as Liverpool boss since taking charge in October, and Clyne has hailed the impact of the German manager.

"Everyone is buzzing about the cup final and, for me, it’s my first major cup final so all my friends and family are coming and it’s very exciting for the whole club," Clyne told The Mirror.

"I think the biggest thing you notice with the manager is the hunger and desire to win the ball back.

"The midfielder, defenders and full-backs like me have to work very hard. It has been tough but it’s also been paying off.

"It was something I was used to with the previous manager, I was used to pressing high up the field and it’s no problem. I’m fit and I’m young.

"I think you can see that it’s working and I’m sure we are going to shoot up the table.

"We’ve actually been playing well in games, not always getting results and hopefully if we can win a trophy that will give us confidence and mean we can go on and win a lot more."

However, before they face City in the final, Liverpool must contest the return leg of their last-32 tie in the Europa League against Augsburg after a first-leg 0-0 draw.