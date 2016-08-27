Klopp has 'no doubt' over Henderson's Liverpool future

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists captain Jordan Henderson is going nowhere amid rumours of a possible exit.

Henderson's spot at Liverpool has been put under a harsh spotlight over the past year after battling a number of injuries.

While it was always going to be a big ask taking over the captaincy after the departure of club great Steven Gerrard, Henderson has struggled to nail down consistent game time since being made skipper.

But Klopp insists Henderson is still firmly in his plans going forward and the England international will defy the critics this season.

"I see him every day in training so if I was doubting him he would not be here," the German boss said.

"I like this player and he is very important for this club. There is absolutely no doubt."

Klopp added: "A Liverpool player that is at the club with not so much success in recent years is always doubted a little bit.

"They always have to show they are not the reason we have not made the next step. Of course that is not the reason. He is a wonderful skilled player and his attitude is outstanding.

"There are more reasons for not being successful and it keeps these players always trying to convince everyone.

"Stay cool, try to play football it is not that difficult. Not only for Jordan but for other players.

"It is about decision making, not too often to make the special things, just more what you need to do rather than what you want to do."