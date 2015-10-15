Klopp has the tools to succeed at Liverpool - Pochettino

Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino has backed Jurgen Klopp to succeed at Liverpool ahead of their Premier League encounter on Saturday.

Liverpool have appointed Klopp as the new man in charge at Anfield after parting company with Brendan Rodgers this month following some underwhelming performances early in the campaign.

Klopp enjoyed seven successful years with Borussia Dortmund and Pochettino has little doubt he will do well in England, too.

"I think it is very good for the Premier League that he has come here. He impressed us when he was at Borussia Dortmund and we wish him all the best – after Saturday," Pochettino told a press conference.

"He is a great manager and has clear ideas. When you look at the games of Borussia Dortmund you understand that he is a manager who has clear ideas about how he wants to play.

"It is always the same for us [foreign managers]. We have to convince the players and make them believe in your philosophy and in your ideas, that is the first important thing. And then you need to know the culture, a different mentality and style of football.

"But when you are a manager like Klopp and you have the capacity to manage and can lead a team to the final of the Champions League, I think that you have the skill to adapt your ideas to the new culture and the new football."

Pochettino drew parallels between the challenge facing the German on Merseyside and his own brief in bringing success to White Hart Lane.

"It's impossible to put all your ideas and your philosophy in the minds of the team in just a few days, but you always try to change something. It's not easy, though, because you need to introduce some ideas and start giving the players the tools to start playing the way you want to play," he said.

"I don't know whether Liverpool can win the title under Klopp. I think that is a question from some other people, not for me. I believe that he knows he is at a big club and Liverpool have a lot of expectations.

"Like us at Tottenham. I think it's the same pressure and in a few years maybe we need to win some titles too."