Klopp: Henderson may miss Europa final, but will be fit for Euro 2016

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp fears the Europa League final may come too soon for Jordan Henderson, but expects the England midfielder to be fit for Euro 2016.

Henderson has been sidelined since suffering knee ligament damage during Liverpool's Europa League clash with Borussia Dortmund in early April.

It was initially feared that the Reds captain would miss the rest of the domestic season, as well as the European Championship.

Liverpool face Sevilla in the Europa League final next Wednesday, and while Klopp was non-committal on whether his skipper will be available in Basle, he had a positive update for England manager Roy Hodgson.

Hodgson's side begin their campaign against Russia on June 11 and, speaking ahead of Liverpool's Premier League match against Chelsea on Wednesday, Klopp said: "We have some really good news on Hendo.

"With his injury we had to rest him for a long time, we couldn't really do a lot, but yesterday he was on the pitch.

"Not with the team, only running and passing, but he looks good. We'll take it step by step.

"It's not sure [that he will be fit for Basle] because it's only nine days now before the final.

"But 100 per cent he will be fit for the Euros in France - that's how it is."

Much has been made of Klopp's treatment of Daniel Sturridge since his arrival at Anfield, but the England striker has now been injury-free for over three months and appears to be reaping the rewards of the German's training and fitness programme.

When asked whether Sturridge will be able to join Henderson on England duty, Klopp replied: "I am pretty sure [he will be fit].

"Not everyone liked what we did with Daniel, but he could improve in all parts of physical fitness. Now he is in good shape. It's high level first to last minute."