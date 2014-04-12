Klopp hungry for result at Bayern

Dortmund face Wolfsburg in the DFB-Pokal last four on Tuesday, with the domestic cup their only chance of silverware this term following their UEFA Champions League quarter-final exit at the hands of Real Madrid.

Bayern, who are facing Kaiserslautern in the other cup semi, have already wrapped up the Bundesliga crown and lead second-placed Dortmund by 20 points.

Klopp said he is not underestimating the league clash at the Allianz Arena, and wants to field his strongest side.

"I have to see who will be available for Saturday against Bayern Munich and I have not decided yet," Klopp said.

"Next Tuesday is the end of four (tough) weeks, but in Munich it is about three points.

"I don't know what they (Bayern) plan on Wednesday against Kaiserslautern; probably they won't be challenged that much.

"We will not give something away, however, we also have to see who will be available."

Striker Adrian Ramos will join Dortmund from Hertha BSC in the off-season, it was confirmed during the week, and Klopp was pleased with the Colombian's signing.

"Adrian Ramos is a very good player and he never scored more goals than in this season," the coach said, with Ramos netting 16 times for the promoted club.

"He works very hard, is very calm in front of the goal and good in ball possession.

"We are sure he can develop at Borussia Dortmund. We are very pleased the transfer was successful."