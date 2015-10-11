Klopp: I can't walk on water like Jesus

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has called for patience, stressing he cannot walk on water like Jesus amid the wave of hysteria sweeping through Anfield.

Klopp ended his four-month sabbatical to replace Brendan Rodgers and the charismatic German is already seen as the man to finally bring the glory days back to Liverpool.

The former Borussia Dortmund manager has had to contend with a wave of hysteria, not only throughout Merseyside but the Premier League and football world since his appointment on Thursday.

Klopp is aware of the hype and Liverpool's 25-year wait for a league title, however the 48-year-old reemphasised the fact he cannot work miracles overnight.

"If you want to see Liverpool be more successful than in the past, than in the last 25 years, you can do your small part, of course," said Klopp.

"If you want to portray me like Jesus, but then the next day say, 'no, he can't walk on water', then we have a problem.

"I can't walk on water. I dive [when asked if he can't walk across the waters of the Mersey]."

Klopp added: "Expectations are important in life. After all this hype, we can cool down and talk about football. But expectations are one of the most important things we have to talk about.

"Liverpool fans have been waiting for so many years that I can understand they are losing patience, but it doesn't work like that. Some things will change, because I am different to other managers, but we cannot change the whole world in one day.

"I don't want to use my three-year contract as an excuse and after that three years say, 'Well, now we can rise up'. No, I want to change as many things as soon as possible, but it is really important that we are patient enough to be successful."